People Living with HIV-Aids rights still being trampled

Lovemore Lubinda

The rights of People Living with HIV (PLHIV) are far from being realised.

According to the Zimbabwe National Network of People (ZNNP) living with HIV, many of their members and PLHIV still face discrimination, stigma, Physical harassment and verbal insults.

“There is need for a serious relook at issues affecting people living with HIV for the country to attain the United Nations sustainable goal for health for all,” said ZNNP chairperson Sebastian Chinhaire.

“There are numerous challenges for people accessing health services through the public sector that has put tremendous pressure on PLHIV,” added Chinhaire

The ZNNP National Stigma Index Coordinator Tonderai Chiduku says a human rights approach rights based approach is the foundation of positive health and prevention is the way to go. “People living with HIV strive for policies and programs that do not oppress, manage, control, abuse or criminalise them. Positive Health, Dignity and Prevention (PHDP) project they are implementing requires a human rights framework that ensures; non discrimination, reduced stigma, provides access to justice and change harmful gender norms.”

He notes that the PHDP project will enable PLHIV to overcome challenges they face through empowering them to realize that they are not patients, are vectors of the disease but can also be involved in prevention of new HIV infections and they have needs and desires to be fulfilled.

“So far development of the PHDP guidelines has started. The expected result of the PHDP project is to increase knowledge in positive living, dignity and prevention,” says Chiduku.

The recent HIV stigma index commissioned by Impact Research International and carried by ZNNP in 2013 revealed that overall, 65.5 percent of PLHIV had experienced one or more forms of HIV-related stigma and discrimination.

The same report says 31.2 percent reported that they had been verbally insulted, harassed and threatened. Other forms of HIV related stigma that were reported included exclusion from social gathering, physical harassment, discrimination by partners and exclusion from family activities.

Whilst remarkable ground have been covered in encouraging people to know their status, leading to the reduced new infection rates at a national level, many people especially in rural areas are dying of AIDS related illnesses without knowing their status or coming to the open, because of stigmatisation, it is worrying that some people are going as far as hiding their status even to family members.

In worst scenarios, some had been known to have burnt their medical records in order to conceal their status from people, leading to technical hitches in acquiring ARVs.

Stigma is by no means restricted to the one province in Zimbabwe, there are many cases of this nature countrywide. Although at a national level 81 percent had correct knowledge (PASS 2, 2003 survey, Main Report of 2006) the research also revealed that the largely rural provinces had lower understanding about transmission and prevention of HIV/AIDS and high cases of stigma.