Parliament of Zimbabwe holds post-budget seminar

Lovemore Lubinda

The House of National Assembly in Zimbabwe is holding a post-budget seminar at a local hotel in Harare today where the speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda, is expected to give a keynote address.

The post budget seminar is expected to be attended by all members of the House of Assembly and Senate and it is meant to foster a deeper appreciation of the policy measures proposed in the 2017 National Budget.

It is also supposed to assess the impact of proposed budgetary measures on the key sectors of the economy and the ease of doing business, interrogate the extent to which the budget restores confidence in the economy to attract Foreign Direct Investment, and to have the proposed budgetary measures responded to.

After the seminar, the Members of Parliament are therefore expected to hold consultative meetings, before these, members of the public can submit their proposed budgetary contributions to various portfolio committees.

The minister of Finance and Economic Development in Zimbabwe, Patrick Chinamasa on 8 December 2016, presented the country’s 4.1 billion 2017 National Budget.

In his budget Chinamasa revised the previously projected economic growth of 2.7 percent to a low 0.6 percent for 2016, and acknowledged that the economic challenges that were currently prevailing in 2016 would spill into the first quarter of 2017, though he forecasted for a 1.7 growth.

The minister pointed out that the government was projecting for another budget imbalance for 2017, with a financing gap of 400 million from revenue collections of 3.7 billion and an unsustainable expenditure of 4.1 billion, as a measure of fiscal consolidation and rationalisation.

He said the agricultural and mining sectors’ contributions of 12 and 0.9 percent respectively and a capital expenditure of 3.6 percent of the GDP, at $520 million. However, his budget continues to be weighted down by the huge wage bill, expected to be at 3.0 billion in 2017. Despite failure to pay its servants, the government’s wage bill had been the dominate expenditure line gobbling 91 percent of revenue, a situation which is highly unsustainable.

The major hindrances to the Zimbabwean economy have been the de-industrialisation where many companies are struggling to stay afloat, some of them closing shops.

Over the years the country had received bad publicity, this put it in bad light for investors. Following the land reform programme, and the alleged disregarding of property rights, some investors have been shunning doing business in the country. At the same time, the government fought hard to clear the issue of the country’s indigenisation laws that also came under spotlight amid reports that the laws were not that investor friendly.