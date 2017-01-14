Live Updates..Afcon 2017: Todays’s fixtures, matches, goals, scores, final results; Gabon Vs Guinea Bissau..Cameroon versus Burkina Faso

14 January 2017
Group A
Stadium: Stade de l’Amitié Sino – LIBREVILLE
5PM match: Gabon vs Guinea-Bissau finished draw , final scores 1-1
8PM match: Cameroon vs Burkina Faso match finished CMR 1-1BFS
|Burkina Faso
|Cameroon
|Lineup
|16 – Goalkeeper – Koffi, Herve
|Ondoa, Fabrice – Goalkeeper – 1
|5 – Right back – Malo, Patrick
|Mabouka, Ernest – Right back – 2
|14 – Central defender – Dayo, Issoufou
|Ngadeu Ngadjui, Michael – Central defender – 5
|4 – Central defender – Kone, Bakary
|Teikeu, Adolphe – Central defender – 4
|20 – Left back – Coulibaly, Yacouba
|Oyongo, Ambroise – Left back – 6
|18 – Central midfielder – Kabore, Charles
|N’Jie, Clinton – Right winger – 7
|8 – Central midfielder – Traore, Abdou
|Mandjeck, Georges – Central midfielder – 14
|7 – Right winger – Nakoulma, Prejuce
|Siani, Sebastien – Central midfielder – 15
|11 – Central midfielder – Pitroipa, Jonathan
|Bassogog, Christian – Left winger – 13
|10 – Left winger – Traore, Alain
|Moukandjo, Benjamin – Forward – 8
|19 – Forward – Traore, Bertrand
|Zoua, Jacques – Forward – 9
|Substitutes
|17 – Zongo, Jonathan
|N’Koulou, Nicolas – 3
|15 – Bance, Aristide
|Djoum, Arnaud – 17
|3 – Paro, Issouf
|Goda, Jules – 16
|2 – Yago, Steeve
|Boya, Frank – 12
|21 – Bayala, Cyrille Barros
|Bokwe, Georges – 23
|22 – Toure, Blati
|Ngwem, Joseph – 22
|1 – Sawadogo, Aboubacar
|Djetei – 21
|9 – Diawara, Banou
|Tambe, Robert – 18
|13 – Koanda, Souleymane
|Fai, Collins – 19
|6 – Sare, Bouba
|Toko Ekambi, Karl – 20
|23 – Sanou, Germain
|Salli, Edgar – 11
|12 – Guira, Adama
|Aboubakar, Vincent – 10