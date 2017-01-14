Live Updates..Afcon 2017: Todays’s fixtures, matches, goals, scores, final results; Gabon Vs Guinea Bissau..Cameroon versus Burkina Faso

14 January 2017

Group A

Stadium: Stade de l’Amitié Sino – LIBREVILLE

5PM match: Gabon vs Guinea-Bissau finished draw , final scores 1-1

8PM match: Cameroon vs Burkina Faso match finished CMR 1-1BFS

If on mobile, use this link to get updated page

Burkina Faso Cameroon Lineup 16 – Goalkeeper – Koffi, Herve Ondoa, Fabrice – Goalkeeper – 1 5 – Right back – Malo, Patrick Mabouka, Ernest – Right back – 2 14 – Central defender – Dayo, Issoufou Ngadeu Ngadjui, Michael – Central defender – 5 4 – Central defender – Kone, Bakary Teikeu, Adolphe – Central defender – 4 20 – Left back – Coulibaly, Yacouba Oyongo, Ambroise – Left back – 6 18 – Central midfielder – Kabore, Charles N’Jie, Clinton – Right winger – 7 8 – Central midfielder – Traore, Abdou Mandjeck, Georges – Central midfielder – 14 7 – Right winger – Nakoulma, Prejuce Siani, Sebastien – Central midfielder – 15 11 – Central midfielder – Pitroipa, Jonathan Bassogog, Christian – Left winger – 13 10 – Left winger – Traore, Alain Moukandjo, Benjamin – Forward – 8 19 – Forward – Traore, Bertrand Zoua, Jacques – Forward – 9 Substitutes 17 – Zongo, Jonathan N’Koulou, Nicolas – 3 15 – Bance, Aristide Djoum, Arnaud – 17 3 – Paro, Issouf Goda, Jules – 16 2 – Yago, Steeve Boya, Frank – 12 21 – Bayala, Cyrille Barros Bokwe, Georges – 23 22 – Toure, Blati Ngwem, Joseph – 22 1 – Sawadogo, Aboubacar Djetei – 21 9 – Diawara, Banou Tambe, Robert – 18 13 – Koanda, Souleymane Fai, Collins – 19 6 – Sare, Bouba Toko Ekambi, Karl – 20 23 – Sanou, Germain Salli, Edgar – 11 12 – Guira, Adama Aboubakar, Vincent – 10