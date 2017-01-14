Live Updates..Afcon 2017: Todays’s fixtures, matches, goals, scores, final results; Gabon Vs Guinea Bissau..Cameroon versus Burkina Faso

14 January 2017

Group A

Stadium: Stade de l’Amitié Sino – LIBREVILLE

5PM match: Gabon vs Guinea-Bissau    finished draw , final scores 1-1

8PM match: Cameroon vs Burkina Faso     match finished  CMR 1-1BFS

Burkina FasoCameroon
Lineup
16 – Goalkeeper – Koffi, HerveOndoa, Fabrice – Goalkeeper – 1
5 – Right back – Malo, PatrickMabouka, Ernest – Right back – 2
14 – Central defender – Dayo, IssoufouNgadeu Ngadjui, Michael – Central defender – 5
4 – Central defender – Kone, BakaryTeikeu, Adolphe – Central defender – 4
20 – Left back – Coulibaly, YacoubaOyongo, Ambroise – Left back – 6
18 – Central midfielder – Kabore, CharlesN’Jie, Clinton – Right winger – 7
8 – Central midfielder – Traore, AbdouMandjeck, Georges – Central midfielder – 14
7 – Right winger – Nakoulma, PrejuceSiani, Sebastien – Central midfielder – 15
11 – Central midfielder – Pitroipa, JonathanBassogog, Christian – Left winger – 13
10 – Left winger – Traore, AlainMoukandjo, Benjamin – Forward – 8
19 – Forward – Traore, BertrandZoua, Jacques – Forward – 9
Substitutes
17 – Zongo, JonathanN’Koulou, Nicolas – 3
15 – Bance, AristideDjoum, Arnaud – 17
3 – Paro, IssoufGoda, Jules – 16
2 – Yago, SteeveBoya, Frank – 12
21 – Bayala, Cyrille BarrosBokwe, Georges – 23
22 – Toure, BlatiNgwem, Joseph – 22
1 – Sawadogo, AboubacarDjetei – 21
9 – Diawara, BanouTambe, Robert – 18
13 – Koanda, SouleymaneFai, Collins – 19
6 – Sare, BoubaToko Ekambi, Karl – 20
23 – Sanou, GermainSalli, Edgar – 11
12 – Guira, AdamaAboubakar, Vincent – 10