Mzembi to formally launch his candidature in Madrid

Lovemore Lubinda

The Zimbabwean minister of Tourism and Hospitality industry, Walter Mzembi will formally launch his candidature in Spain, Madrid.

Mzembi who is the African Union endorsed candidate, and also the current chairperson of UNWTO Regional Commission for Africa is gunning for the post of Secretary General of the powerful United Nations World tourism Organisation is expected to launch his campaign at a reception on 19 January 2017.

The UNWTO has its Headquarters in Madrid.

In attendance will be UNWTO member states, the current Secretary General of UNWTO, executive directors of the organisation as well as representatives of the Spanish ministries foreign affairs and tourism.

Mzembi was unanimously endorsed by African Heads of State and government at the African Union (AU) Summit in Kigali, Rwanda in July, 2016.

“It is the firm conviction of African Heads of State and government- as evidenced by their unanimous endorsement of Dr Member’s candidature- that he has the qualifications, skills and competence, the vision and the equally as important, the drive and passion to successfully build on the remarkable legacy bequeathed to global tourism,” noted a confirmatory letter of endorsement by AU.

If elected, Mzembi will be the first Zimbabwean to land such a powerful post at the world body, a post that has never before been held by an African.

Some years back, the late Bernard Chidzero, former Finance, Economic Planning and Development minister of Zimbabwe campaigned for the powerful post of the United Nations and unfortunately lost by seven votes to Egyptian borne Boutros Boutros-Ghali in 1991.

An Engineer by profession, Mzembi has served as Zimbabwe’s Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry since 2009. Before holding this post, he held various positions in both the public and private sectors in Zimbabwe and internationally, including the Zimbabwe delegation to the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly for three consecutive years.