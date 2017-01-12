Political parties ready to present draft on electoral reforms

Lovemore Lubinda

A committee of six representatives from political parties in the country have come up with terms of references (ToR) that will be presented before a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) meeting where all political parties are scheduled to meet next week.

The terms of reference are for the nine subcommittees that are working with ZEC on electoral reforms on the forthcoming elections in 2018.

Zec coordinated political parties to form electoral reform subcommittees. Political parties came up with 9 subcommittees which are; mapping and delimitation, voter education, voter registration, political parties funding, legal, media and publicity, liaison, logistics and accreditation.

According to Gadzamayo Dewah, the chairperson heading the committee of the Zimbabwe political parties’ dialogue forum, the committee consulted widely in the spirit of inclusivity to come up with ToRs.

“Representatives from various political parties said they wanted the subcommittees to be all inclusive,” Said Dewah

“We consulted with what happened in Malawi, in Namibia, Malaysia, in Kenya. We also consulted with various authors and journals as well as Zec strategic plan to up with the terms of reference,” said Dewah, “We therefore believe the TORs captures Zimbabwe’s political aspirations and no one is precluded from making from making additions.

Dewah said what is left is for the political parties to agree when we meet on 17 January 2017.

The committee which comprises of six members of the steering committee, they represents 25 political including ZANU-PF and MDC-T the biggest political parties in the country who have been dialoguing with the national electoral body Zec.