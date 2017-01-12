Photos of Madzimai Fiona pama sowe breaks the internet

Social media has been buzzing with images of a Madzimai Fiona fully dressed in apostolic attire at a religious shrine.

According to sources, her photos donning all white regalia at an Apostolic Shrine has men drooling all over her on social media!

The general consensus is that despite her seemingly middle age looks, she still enjoys things that young people do, posing for selfies and posted her images online.

However, she has been been warned to watch out for the resident prophet who has gained notoriety for abusing women who visit his shrine.

Those who know the prophet fear that he may do his dirty games on her under the guise of deliverance and many are already theorising that the Prophet has already made a decision about her.