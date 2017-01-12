Zimbabwe Warriors vs Algeria Afcon 2017 when Zim outplayed desert foxes

Algeria recently massacred a hapless Mauritania 6-0 in their last warm up match ahead of Gabon 2017. Their next opponents, Zimbabwe, also had a good friendly in Cameroon and its all now set for 15 July clash between the two countries.

Zimbabwe warriors will this coming Sunday play against the desert foxes of Algeria.

The two teams last met at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations where the Southern African side were 2-1 winners in a match that had drama and goals.

Zimbabwe then had Joel Luphahla and Peter Ndlovu who all scored with the support of talented players like Benjani Mwaruwari and Tapuwa Kapini.

This time they are playing a different Algeria.

A team that has broken big countries at World Cups with its mobile European based players who are now ready to get their revenge on Zimbabwe.

Match kick off time: 6 pm Central Africa time

Live online/tv: The match will be screened live on different tvs and online channels.