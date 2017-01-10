LIVE VIDEO: Zim Warriors vs Cameroon Afcon 2017; today’s friendly latest update, scores, results

|Football Friendly
|10 Jan17,
|Cameroon 1 versus 1 Zimbabwe
Ndoro scores opener for Zimbabwe, Cameroon equalised with a spot kick
ZIMBABWE vs CAMEROON starting 11
01 MUKURUVA Tatenda
02 ZVIREKWI Hardlife
03 BHASERA Onismo
04 NHAMOINESU Costa
05 MUROIWA Elisha
06 KATSANDE Willard,captain
07 PHIRI Deco
08 RUSIKE Evans
09 MAHACHI Kudakwashe
10 NDORO Tendai
11 MALAJILA Cuthbert
Zimbabwe Warriors are in Yaoundé where they will play an international friendly soccer match against the Lions of Cameroon today.
So far the warriors have not been tested as they have avoided defeat since the qualifying phase where they finished top of the group.
Zimbabwe also played a good nil all draw against the Ivory Coast on Boxing day with a second string side.
Now it’s getting tougher and Cameroon is likely to offer the best experience of what awaits Zimbabwe in their Group B against Algeria, Tunisia and Senegal.
Zwnews.com will give you all the live updates, including latest scores, final results and important news in the Cameroon-Zimbabwe international football friendly as the team prepares for 15 January, Algeria opener, in Gabon 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.