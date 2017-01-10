LIVE VIDEO: Zim Warriors vs Cameroon Afcon 2017; today’s friendly latest update, scores, results

Football Friendly 10 Jan17, Cameroon 1 versus 1 Zimbabwe

Ndoro scores opener for Zimbabwe, Cameroon equalised with a spot kick

Final match report is here

ZIMBABWE vs CAMEROON starting 11

01 MUKURUVA Tatenda

02 ZVIREKWI Hardlife

03 BHASERA Onismo

04 NHAMOINESU Costa

05 MUROIWA Elisha

06 KATSANDE Willard,captain

07 PHIRI Deco 08 RUSIKE Evans

09 MAHACHI Kudakwashe

10 NDORO Tendai 11 MALAJILA Cuthbert

Zimbabwe Warriors are in Yaoundé where they will play an international friendly soccer match against the Lions of Cameroon today.

So far the warriors have not been tested as they have avoided defeat since the qualifying phase where they finished top of the group.

Zimbabwe also played a good nil all draw against the Ivory Coast on Boxing day with a second string side.

Now it’s getting tougher and Cameroon is likely to offer the best experience of what awaits Zimbabwe in their Group B against Algeria, Tunisia and Senegal.

Zwnews.com will give you all the live updates, including latest scores, final results and important news in the Cameroon-Zimbabwe international football friendly as the team prepares for 15 January, Algeria opener, in Gabon 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.