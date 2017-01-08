Pictures: Munenzva Bus Beitbridge to Masvingo road accident deaths in Bubi

At least five people were killed and many others injured in the early hours of today when a Munenzva Bus was involved in head on collision with an open lorry truck in Bubi along the Masvingo Beitbridge road early today.

Pictures from the accident scene show a terrible scene.

The bus was travelling from Polokwane in South Africa to Zimbabwe.

According to eye witnesses the bus and its passengers did not not get the same impact as the lorry that was left in a pile of rubble metal with all its passengers killed instantly at the accident scene.

Zimbabwe’s highways are now a death trap and many people are now avoiding travelling at night as it difficult for vehicles moving in opposite directions to negotiate narrow and damaged roads in the dark.

