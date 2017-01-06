Urban Connect Bus accident news, many feared dead

There are unconfirmed news reports suggesting many people were killed when an urban connect bus was involved in accident late last night.

The accident happened on Harare Beitbridge road towards Mvuma area.

Police have not been helpful when asked to comment on the accident as they were still investigating the case.

In the pictures posted a sprinter kombi is badly damaged and there are tell-tell signs that it was involved in a head-on collusion with the Urban Connect bus.

Details of the accident are still sketchy and we will update this post as soon as we get more information.