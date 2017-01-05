Zimbabwe Afcon 2017 warriors squad, 23 players for final line-up names…..

Donovan Bernard (How Mine)

Tatenda Mkuruva (Dynamos)

Takabva Mawaya (Hwange)

Defenders

Marvelous Nakamba (Vitesse Arnhem)

Tinotenda Kaderwere (Djuargardens)

Kudakwashe Mahachi (Golden Arrows)

Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Willard Katsande (Kaizer Chiefs)

Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows)



Midfielders

Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn)

Lawrence Mhlanga (Chicken Inn)

Onismor Bhasera (Supersport United)

Oscar Machapa (AS Vita Club)

Hardlife Zvirekwi (Caps United)

Elisha Muroiwa (Dynamos)

Bruce Kangwa (Azam FC)

Costa Nhamoinesu (Sparta Praha)



Strikers

Cuthbert Malajila (Bidvest Wits)

Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United)

Knowledge Musona (KV Oostende

Nyasha Mushekwi (Dalian Yifang)

Mathew Rusike (SC Sfaxien)

Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates)

Zimbabwe warriors coach Calisto Pasuwa is about to name the final 23 football players who will represent the country at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations(Afcon 2017) starting in Gabon next week, the final list will be put here as soon as we get it.

The coach is expected to pick the bulk of his squad from South Africa and European based leagues.

A number of local based players will likely not make it except for a very few outstanding individuals.

Zimbabwe 2016 Soccer Star of the Year Hardlife Zvirekwi is expected to be in the final team.

Today Pasuwa started the painful trimming exercise and released five players whom he thought would not be useful in what promises to be baptism of fire matches against Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia.

Those dropped from the squad are Ronald Chitiyo, Tendai Ndlovu, Liberty Chakoroma,Talent Chawapiwa and Tafadzwa Kutinyu.

Three more names will be chopped from the provisional list when the final squad of 23 players will be announced tomorrow in time for CAF’s deadline of players submission.

Final list will be posted here today..zwnews