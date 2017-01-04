Mugabe home destroyed by hailstorm

President Robert Mugabe’s home town, Zvimba district, was left in a mess following a hailstorm that rocked parts of Zvimba district recently.

According to eye witnesses the heavy rains left a trail of destruction at Mhandu Primary School, raising fears the school may have to conduct classes in the few classrooms that were not affected.

The hailstorm which occurred at the weekend ripped asbestos sheets off trusses, leaving five of the six classroom blocks affected, save for the two class roomed ECD block.

Villagers blamed the heavy impact of the storm on weak roof trusses that are said to have been erected decades ago and were never replaced.