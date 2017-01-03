Is Mugabe’s health in bad shape, was he taken to Singapore hospital after a fall caused by stroke

An anonymous Zimbabwe secret service operative(CIO) has posted a message on social media suggesting that the country’s 92-year-old leader, Robert Mugabe, has been taken to a Singapore hospital following a fall in the bath tub.

The message also suggests that the 92-year-old could have suffered a stroke.

Below is an unedited statement from the agent who refused to reveal his identity;

“Reports coming from the far east is that the president of the Republic of Zimbabwe was hospitalized on new year’s eve evening after falling on his head and suffering a concussion in the family bathroom,” reads the post.

“My colleagues in the CIO have confirmed it by saying HE is serious but stable in hospital. Their worry is that his mouth has shifted to the side and now it is almost under his ear lob which could be a sign of a severe stroke since he has lost his speech too. Wishing Gushungo a speedy recovery.”

Zwnews could not authenticate the source and the message. More details will be posted here if anything comes.