I am the BOSS, Mnangagwa picture stirs controversy

Zimbabwe vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appeared in a picture inscribed I AM THE BOSS causing his rivals to attack him for assuming that he is already the big man in Zanu PF politics while Mugabe is still in power.

His nemesis Jonathan Moyo did not have kind words for Mnangagwa whom he sees as unsuitable to lead Zimbabwe and Zanu PF in the event of Mugabe retirement.

While the vice president has been tipped as the likely successor of Mugabe, he faces tough competition from First Lady Grace and her young supporters who are pushing for a candidate without liberation war credentials to eventually take over when Mugabe goes.