Death: Horror Eagle Liner road accident at Beatrice road, Lorry crash in Wafa Wafa Kariba

About 5 people were killed and many injured today when a Kombi suddenly turned in front of oncoming traffic on Beatrice Road.

According to to reports from eye witnesses driver error is suspected as the driver of the commuter omnibus suddenly turned and had his vehicle sandwiched between an Eagle Liner bus and another truck resulting in the death of passengers.

Police did not respond when asked about the accident as they were still investigating the scene.

Meanwhile in Kariba 2 lorries were involved in an accident at the Wafa Wafa section.

There are reports that a lorry carrying maize was left in flames after it collided with another truck carrying paraffin.

Pictures from the scene indicate that the vehicles were severely damaged in the accident.

More details follow…