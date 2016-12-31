Zimbabwe 2017 Prophecy…More headache for Mugabe

It means more and more headaches. Social media has of late given this dictator some torrid time, pitting his now ancient age and ailing health against technological advancement

Charles Mabhena

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has just released statistics that indicates a sharp increase in mobile data usage in the country.

Latest figures from the authority shows that mobile data usage is rising, with the third quarter for 2016 registering a data utilisation 16.1 percent increase from 1 857 944 258 Megabytes recorded in the previous quarter to 2 157 903 415.

POTRAZ attributes the rise to increased use of over-the-top services such as WhatsApp and Facebook, and forecasts that in totality data usage for 2016 would surpass the 2015 records by double.

“The total data usage for the first 9 months of 2016 was 5 525.3 Terabytes, and has already exceeded 3 682.9 used in 2015,” says the report.

The increase in internet usage comes at the expense of total voice traffic that declined by 3.6% in minutes recorded in the previous quarter.

While for most Zimbabweans, this is a welcome development as it means people are now embracing new trends in the information age with even those in rural areas now globally connected, the same is not for Mugabe.

President Robert Mugabe who now works tirelessly in making sure he maintains control, as if he were a powerful African chief before loyal subjects, it means more and more headaches. Social media has of late given this dictator some torrid time, pitting his now ancient age and ailing health against technological advancement.

Mugabe’s unhappy subjects as he views Zimbabweans; seem to have found a safe haven, and mastered the art of eluding his gaze by discussing issues affecting them using the platform. Social media platforms has been used by citizens to express their heartfelt disappointments , misrule, high levels of corruption, injustice and police brutality and the deteriorating social service delivery.

Internet has been a key development in Zimbabwean social and political life. Initially the preserve of the well to do in Zimbabwean society, access to internet has expanded significantly especially where it is received via mobile telephony.

Given the figures and the impact of the sector, Mugabe who has gagged the media in previous years and used the state media for propaganda is not happy with this development.

Technological developments have since become a huddle for dictators who use propaganda and suppression of freedom of speech as a tool of oppression. They have understood the power of information, and what it does to societies Mugabe recently got his share of the rude awakening when citizens mobilised themselves through social media a stage a country shutdown.

Interestingly, he is not the only dictator to have sleepiness nights over mobile data usage, his partner in crime and also dictator Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir who has been at the helm for more than 25 years, recently vowed to brutally deal with protests the same way as Mugabe, and took a swipe on social media saying he won’t be toppled by WhatsApp.

Bashir told his supporters in December this year that he was not afraid of people hiding behind their keyboards, amid protests, calling to overthrow his regime, and challenged them to come face to face on the streets.

“We know you will not come because you know what happened in the past… This regime will not be overthrown by keyboards and WhatsApp,” he said in a speech that was also beamed live on state television.

While contributing in a discussion on constitutionalism in Zimbabwe sometime mid this year a respected political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya once pointed out that technological advancement would be a danger to dictators, as they would find it hard to embrace and/ or to control.