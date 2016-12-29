Picture: SA police seize Zim bound donkeys, scotch cart, in Limpopo River

South Africa – Zimbabwean cross border smugglers have been spotted for the seconded time on festive while using a donkeys to cross Limpopo from the neighbouring country.

As in the much publicised car case, the goods smugglers were intercepted by police officers who spotted them from a helicopter yesterday.

“A donkey cart was spotted from a police helicopter conveying goods towards the Zimbabwe side of the Limpopo River,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo on Thursday.

The smugglers, when noticing the police helicopter landing on the river bank, ran towards Zimbabwe.

They abandoned the donkeys and the cart on a dryer section of the Limpopo River.

Items, including groceries, were discovered in the cart.

News24 reported that the smuggling of groceries started after Zimbabwe banned certain groceries and items from being brought in from SADC areas.