Zimbabwe receives 10 000 SD BIOLINE HIV/ syphilis duo rapid test kits

Lovemore Lubinda

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) in Zimbabwe has received 10 000 HIV/ syphilis test kits, meant to screen pregnant women for both HIV and syphilis, as the country steps up efforts to ending Mother to Child HIV and syphilis transmission.

In his acceptance speech, Minister of Health and Child Care, David Parirenyatwa said the donation from SD Alere through its local distributor ZUNDINE will go a long way in the efforts to fight the passing forward of HIV and syphilis from the mother to the child.

The Minister said HIV prevalence among adults aged 15 to 64 years in Zimbabwe is 14.6 percent.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that out of 37 million people living with HIV globally, 1.4 million are in Zimbabwe.

On a positive note the Minister said according to the statistics released from Zimbabwe Population Based HIV Impact Assessment (ZIMPHIA) on December 1 2016, has revealed a reduction in the number of people living with HIV in the country from 1.4 to 1.2 million. While HIV incidence has also fallen down to 0.45 among people ages 15 to 64.

Be that as it may, he warned that more still need to be done; “Although this is good news indeed, it is still evident that HIV and AIDS is a major challenge to our country, and much still remains to be done,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

He added that if a pregnant woman has syphilis and goes untreated, she can pass the infection to the baby during pregnancy, and the baby can be born with congenital syphilis.

“Congenital syphilis is a major cause of morbidity, newborn, and child mortality, and yet babies can be protected completely from being born with this condition,” he said.

The Minister said some of the benefits for the donated test kits are both clinician and patient friendly, as that they make it possible for patients to be tested for both HIV and syphilis in one go using a single blood sample, at the same time lessening the health officials’ workload.

Dr Parirenyatwa said Zimbabwe is committed to going for dual elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV and syphilis. He said previously it was disheartening that a woman who would have tested for HIV done separately would therefore be subjected to another painful prick to perform a syphilis rapid test.

Speaking at the same occasion WHO country representative Dr David Okello said a lot still need to be done indeed, as people still need to be educated on abstinence as well as practising safe sex.

“The fact that Sexually Transmitted Infections are visible it means people are still practising unsafe sex, which is a vehicle for HIV.

“Even pregnancy is also a sexually transmitted condition, but it should be safe. Don’t run into sex, stick to one partner, and when you cannot avoid it, then at least use condoms,” he said.

He added that HIV shouldn’t be a death sentence and that in this regard, hence come the importance of testing.