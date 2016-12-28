Only Jah Prayzah will not be arrested for wearing Zimbabwe military uniform, says ZNA

After the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and police declared it illegal and unlawful for people to sell and wear any clothes that resemble military uniform in the country, local businesses see this as a major setback to a product that has been selling like hot bans.

The ban if will not affect popular singer Jah Prayzah who is well known for performing at state functions while in full Rwandan military uniform.

Zwnews.com is well informed that the lanky singer was given a written permission by the army and will not be jeopardised by the ban as long as he uses it for performances and shows.

Section 99(2)(C) of the Defence Act prohibits the wearing of army regalia without being authorised by the ZNA.

Many Zimbabweans view this move as an intrusion into public life by security.

Today ZNA spokesperson Colonel Alphios Makotore said some ‘misguided elements’ are taking advantage of the situation as there has been an increase in the number of armed robberies by criminals wearing military attire.