Small political parties in Zimbabwe questionable

Charles Mabhena

Opposition parties in Zimbabwe have been warned to be wary of bogus political parties meant to divide votes, some of them alleged to be members of the CIOs planted to infiltrate opposition parties.

Zimbabwe Exiles Forum leader Gabriel Shumba has bemoaned the emergency of political parties in the country, saying some of them should be taken with great care, as some may be ploys to divide votes.

Speaking from his South African base, Shumba said it is now not clear if these new opposition parties are bona fide opposition parties or a set up to destabilise the opposition political parties.

He said genuine opposition parties should bring something new on the table rather than coming up for the sake of it.

“Some of these parties are not for the sake of democracy, but meant to divide people’s votes. This shows lack of direction and a waste of time and resources,” he said.

He added that there is now a social saying doing rounds that when you put two Zimbabweans in a room, they can come out with three political parties, a Non-Governmental Organisation, with factions.

He also told a radio station for Zimbabwe recently that even funders of political parties should vet parties to see if they have manifestos, or just bent on wasting resources meant for serious parties.

Recently, a number of opposition parties under the banner National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) walked out from a meeting with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) where they were discussing electoral reforms for free and fair elections.

As the 2018 polls drew near with each passing day, opposition parties in the country have expressed concern over the running of elections, and sought audience with ZEC which is bent on making sure that ZANU-PF wins.

NERA alleged that ZEC had invited bogus political parties some of them believed to be composed of the much dreaded secret agency the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) to the meeting with a view to dilute NERA’s demands, by voting in ZEC’s favour.

NERA were demanding that some sections of the Electoral Act be amended so that the playing field is levelled ahead of the 2018 elections.

In its defence, ZEC said it was not the Commission’s mandate to vet political parties to ascertain if they are bogus or not.

The Commission’s chairperson Justice Rita Makarau there was no way her organisation could vet political parties, as they were not mandated to register political parties, neither was there registration of such in Zimbabwe.