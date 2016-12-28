CAPS United Africa Champions League matches, squad line up

Cup Kings, CAPS United football club will use their $129 000 for African Champions League following many years on the sidelines.

The Harare giants will play Lioli of Lesotho and may face TM Mazembe of DRC if they overcome their first challenge.

Below is some names that will feature in the coming Champions League football.

Amon Kambanji, Justice Jangano, Simba Nhivi, Kudzai Nyamupfukudza, Leonard Tsipa, Phineas Bamusi, Carlton Munzambwa, Cabby Kamhapa, Devon Chafa, Joel Ngodzo, Zvikomborero Biseki, Jorum Muchambo, Ronald Pfumbidzayi, Abbas Amidu, Tafadzwa Rusike, Dominic Chungwa, Moses Muchenje, Hardlife Zvirekwi, Valentine Musarurwa, Dennis Dauda, Stephen Makatuka, Edmore Sibanda.

Next Match: Lioli vs CAPS United; 10 February, 2017