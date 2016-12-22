Constitutional provision irk disabled persons

Lovemore Lubinda

The disabled persons have voiced their concerns over the way how provisions in the constitution take light of the rights of the disabled persons.

They say the statements on their rights view persons with disabilities as objects of the state rather than people with rights.

Advocate Abraham Mateta admonished the constitution and said it falls far from recognising the rights of persons with disabilities.

“Take for instance section 83 of the Zimbabwean constitution. It is very clear that the drafters of the constitution did not intend to address issues of disabilities.

According to the section; The State must take appropriate measures, within the limits of the resources available to it, to ensure that persons with disabilities realise their full mental and physical potential, including measures– a. to enable them to become self reliant; b. to enable them to live with their families and participate in social, creative or recreational activities; c. to protect them from all forms of exploitation and abuse.

Mateta says the section is however differently worded unlike other rights, for example, “Section 82 which says- People over the age of seventy years has the right– a. to receive reasonable care and assistance from their families and the State.

He says section 81, 82 and 84 are all consistent and only that of the disabled persons stands out

“Was this deliberate, “quizzed Mateta,” The Drafters had a serious apprehension of disabilities issues.”

Florence Mokwena a board member in the Disabled of Zimbabwe shares the same view saying the failure by the constitution to recognise the disabled persons in their rightful status weigh heavy on efforts to accord the disabled persons their position in the Zimbabwean society.

“From the way disabled persons are viewed by the constitution. There is no way their concerns can be taken seriously, “says Mokwena.

She says because of lack of clarity in the constitution, the state cannot be compelled to enforce measures that ensure that disabled persons get equal attention in areas of language education, transport among other issues of concern.

Mokwena who got visually impaired at the age of 18, has advocated for the rights of women, particularly the visually impaired for society to respect them and access sexual reproductive services.