Government to act on the IMPI report

Lovemore Lubinda

The Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Dr Christopher Mushowe has said the government will look into the findings of the Information and Media Panel Inquiry (IMPI) report in order to come up with comprehensive policies.

Speaking at an end-of-year reception for the media industry hosted by his ministry in Harare today, the minister said the government believes in the self regulation of the media industry.

However, he warned that this mode works out well if the practitioners in the industry are ready and prepared to uphold it.

He said his ministry will try to lead by example through better policies; “The ministry will try in the coming year to lead in the process of developing comprehensive policies for all facets of our industry,” he said.

Mushowe said the government will borrow from the recommendations made by the IMPI report for guidance.

“The IMPI report must be digested into a well wrought policy, one which is elastic enough to accommodate the various sub-disciplines of our industry,” added.

The minister said as new media come on board it is paramount for practitioners to uphold professionalism and ethical uprightness, and he also bemoaned the slow pace by licensed operators to begin broadcasting.

On a conciliatory note, the minister said the basis for a healthy industry is an appreciation of the common concerns which should urge all the players to combine wisdom and energies for the common good.