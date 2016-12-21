Crooks make a fortune selling fake ‘plastic rice’ for Christmas

Talk about fake degrees, fake passports, fake licences , fake money, it’s explainable.

How about fake rice. Nigerians have done it again!

Reports say Nigeria has confiscated 102 bags of “plastic rice” smuggled into the country by unscrupulous businessmen.

Lagos customs chief Haruna Mamudu said the fake rice was intended to be sold in markets during the festive season.

He said the rice was very sticky after it was boiled.

It is not clear where the seized bags came from but rice made of plastic pellets was found in China last year.

Investigations are under way to establish how much of the contraband has already been sold.

The customs official called on “economic saboteurs who see yuletide season as a peak period for their nefarious acts to desist from such illegal” business activity.

Mr Mamudu did not explain how the plastic rice was made but said it had been branded as “Best Tomato Rice”.BBC