Appointment of Chief justice and move to change the constitution condemned

Lovemore Lubinda

A move by the Zimbabwean government to amend a section that deals with the appointment of the chief Justice is being roundly condemned. The.

Opposing views are saying tweaking the constitution which is 36 months old is going to set a bad precedent for the country.

“Will it open the gates to other retrogressive changes,” quipped VERITAS,

VERITAS asked why the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) proceeded with the process to flight adverts for the post, and conduct interviews when they knew the section was subject to an amendment.

The JSC began the process of looking for a new Chief Justice (CJ) in mid October as laid down by section 180 of the constitution which points the laid down procedures for choosing a Chief Justice. Under the section 180 the chief Justice is appointed by the President from a list of three nominees selected by the JSC following advertisements and holding of public interviews.

The current constitution took seventeen years and was approved overwhelming by the people of Zimbabwe at a referendum in 2015.

The vacant position of the CJ follows will fall vacant after the retirement of Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku who will leave the bench at the end of February next year when he will reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 years, after 15 years at the helm.

Interviews for the post were conducted on 12 December 2016, although one of the candidates, Justice Chiweshe, did not attend. Justices Garwe, Makarau and Malaba were interviewed, with two hours allocated for each candidate.

Critics of the move say the Constitution is clear in terms of separation of powers. The proposed amendment is lengthy and cannot realistically be completed in less than four months.

Section 324 of the Constitution says that all constitutional obligations (and appointment of the CJ is one of them) must be performed without delay. Hence, the government should not wait until the Constitution is amended before the appointing of a new CJ. In the view of this, the proposed amendment to section 180 may be considered unnecessary and shelved noted VERITAS.