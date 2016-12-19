Zimbabwe secretly deports 124 Malawi ‘illegal’ immigrants

Malawians have expressed anger following the deportation of 124 Malawi nationals from Zimbabwe last week by President Mugabe’s government.

The deportees have been staying in lice infested filthy Harare jails as there was not enough resources to repatriate them when they arrested 2 months ago.

Zimbabwe immigration services arrested the group upon finding them without proper travel and work documents.

There are reports that the prisoners were left without food for days while in Harare.

Malawi Immigration spokesperson at Mwanza border Pasqually Zulu says there is no any other Malawian national in custody as of now in Zimbabwe prison

“The deported include 23 women, four are children and 121 are men.‎They are from different parts of the country but many of them are from Mangochi district.” he said.

Zulu said the deported have now been released upon verification of their Malawian nationality.

The United States dollar used in Zimbabwe is a magnet for people in neighbouring countries who often come to sell their wares for the hard currency.

The plight of the Malawian detainees has never been reported in state media as the government wants to maintain a brotherly relationship with SADC countries who also happened to host millions of Zimbabwean economic refugees.