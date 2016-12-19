Mugabe having hallucinations over social media use in Zimbabwe

President Robert Mugabe has expressed his discomposure over the way social media is determining events in Zimbabwe.

Speaking at his party conference in Masvingo recently, Mugabe expressed his discomfort by revelations of infighting in his party that has spewed onto the social media platforms like facebook and twitter.

Mugabe is having hallucinations over the way social media is being used also by citizens to vent their anger over his miss-governance.

Probably his greatest nightmare was in July 2016 when the entire country came to halt after social media activists successfully mobilised the general populace to stay away at their homes following a series of mass protests over importation bans in the capital city Harare and the border town of Beitbridge.

Social media platforms have been used by citizens to express their heartfelt disappointments over misrule, high levels of corruption, injustice and police brutality and the deteriorating social service delivery.

Internet has been a key development in Zimbabwean social and political life. Initially the preserve of the well to do in Zimbabwean society, access to internet has expanded significantly especially where it is received via mobile telephony.

Social media has also been appealing to youth as many are now responding to the messaging being put across by social media activists such as #Tajamuka and #This Flag.

The Postal and telecommunication regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has indicated that there is a significant increase in the use of social media platforms such as Whatsapp and a decline In the use of mobile telephones for voice calls.

The figure that it has provided indicates that mobile penetration rate has increased by 1.1 percent to reach 96.5 percent from 95.4 percent. The internet penetration rate has also been announced to be now at 49.8 percent by POTRAZ from a figure of 48.1 in late 2015. A total of 12.9 million Zimbabweans are also reported by POTRAZ as being active mobile telephone subscribers in the first quarter of 2006.

Given the figures and the impact of the sector, Mugabe who has gagged the media in previous years and used the state media for propaganda is uncomfortable with this development.