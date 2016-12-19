Prophet Makandiwa gets SA residency permit..Latest News, Pictures

There are rumours going online suggesting that Zimbabwe prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has moved to South Africa.

This started after a document with his name was posted online.

Makandiwa is yet to accept or deny the story.

If he does keep quite many will assume that the paper is genuine.

Many Southern Africa church leaders have relocated to South Africa because of it’s business friendly laws.

Recently, former Zimbabwe First Lady and ex-wife of MDC chief, Morgan Tsvangirai, Ms Locadia Karimatsenga Tembo Tsvangirai moved to South Africa to start a ministry.

South Africa is also home to young millionaires, Shepherd Bushuri and Eubert Angel Mudzaniri who were pictured(see above) after signing a multi million business venture in South Africa.

Here is Makandiwa’s SA resident permit as posted online