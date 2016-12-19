Elephant vs Buffalo pictures..500kg beast thrown into air like piece of paper

A bullying buffalo was gored and then tossed several feet into the air after it picked a fight with a massive mother elephant.

The unfortunate animal – which can weigh more than 500kg – died after the battle shown in these astounding pictures, taken by an amateur photographer while on holiday in Kenya.

According to the photographer, the buffalo pushed the elephant first before the monster creature turned around to demonstrate who the king of the jungle is.

The pictures were taken by photographer Kimberly Maurer, 56, who went on to say “This photograph was, no doubt, a once-in-a-lifetime capture for me”.

© Kimberly Maurer

© Kimberly Maurer