The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed an incident in which four people drowned at Lake Kariba after a dinkey boat capsized.

In a statement ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the bodies of the deceased were retrieved.

In other news, ZRP reports that a total of 22 633 arrests have been effected during the on-going operation, “Tame the Traffic Jungle.

The police say about 597 arrests have been made on vehicles without route permits while 9 021 arrests have been made on illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika) and 271 motorists have been arrested for reckless driving, while 1 464 people have been arrested for touting.

Meanwhile, police say 913 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates.

