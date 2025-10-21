At least two people were killed while 19 others were injured in a road traffic accident which occurred at the 10 kilometre peg along Gweru-Zvishavane Road on 19/10/25 at around 2030 hours.

The accident took place when a Zhongtong Bus carrying 45 passengers hit a cow resulting in the bus encroaching onto the oncoming lane.

Subsequently, the bus was involved in a head on collision with a Toyota Hilux vehicle with two occupants.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

In other news, police in Rusape are investigating a fatal hit and run road traffic accident which occurred on 19/10/25 at around 0100 hours at the 166 kilometre peg along Chivhu-Nyazura Road where a man (43) died after being hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident.

The body of the victim was taken to Rusape General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.