The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the arrest of two suspects on allegations of vandalising electricity transmission equipment in Chitungwiza.

The arrest led to the recovery of tonnes of armoured cables.

Apparently, under Section 60A (offences relating to the abstraction or diversion of electricity or damage or destruction of electrical equipment) is a punishable offence.

There will be a mandatory minimum sentence for these offences of 10 years’ imprisonment in the absence of special circumstances.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority has been struggling to produce enough power for the country.

This has been attributed to a number of factors including low water levels at Kariba Dam and vandalism of equipment.

Zwnews