At least two men were killed in an explosion while warming themselves around a fire at Kwayedza Investments Mine on 11/07/25, in Mazowe.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the development saying one victim died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries upon arrival at a hospital in Concession.

More details will released in due course.

In other news, police in Bindura are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Fobs Berejena (48) who is being sought in connection with a case of attempted murder which occurred on 11/07/25 at Matanda Village, Musana.

The suspect struck his wife with an axe on the head after a domestic dispute.

The victim is admitted at a local hospital in Bindura. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews