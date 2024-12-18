The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 16/12/24 at around 1350 hours at the 156 kilometre peg along Harare-Nyamapanda Road.

Two people were killed while four others were injured when a Toyota Hilux vehicle with one passenger on board side swiped with a Honda Fit vehicle carrying five passengers.

As a result of the accident, the Toyota Hilux vehicle overturned and landed on its side while the Honda Fit vehicle overturned and landed on its wheels.

Zwnews