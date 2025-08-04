The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 130 kilometre peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road on 03/08/25 at around 2020 hours.

Two people were killed while two others were injured when a Volvo truck with two passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a Toyota Lit Ace with one passenger on board.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured were admitted at Mberengwa Hospital.

Meanwhile, on 03/08/25, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics acted on received information and arrested Mercyline Tinotenda Dzimba (30) and Esnath Rafemoyo (47) at a bus stop along Harare-Beitbridge Road, Beitbridge in connection with unlawful possession of 48 boxes X 48 bottles X 100 mls of Benylin Cough Syrup.

The contraband was wrapped in plastic bags.

Zwnews