File image

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a sad incident in which two juveniles died due to suspected suffocation at a house in Kuwadzana Extension, Harare.

The victims and their other two siblings aged 14 and 4 as well as their mother were found lying unconscious in a room which was engulfed in smoke.

There was a pot of rice burnt to ashes on the stove.

The victims were referred to a local clinic in Kuwadzana where Atidaishe Makechemu (10) and Atipaishe Makechemu (8) died on admission.

The other three victims were referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital where they are currently admitted.

Police say more information will be released in due course.

Zwnews