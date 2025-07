Two Hurungwe Rural District Council (RDC) officials have been sentenced to 18 years in prison each, for $17,990 fraud.

Eng Romeo Mupamaonde, Alfred Makama & Batsirayi Nyamayaro of Anstand Investments were found guilty of defrauding council of funds meant for Chehoko Causeway bridge construction.

Apparently, corruption has been described as a major concern in the country.

Recently vice president Constantino Chiwenga described corruption as a security threat.

Zwnews