The Malawi Electoral Commission has received and approved the nominations of candidates for the 2025 General Election.

The list includes two former presidents, the incumbent, and other candidates who will be contesting for the office of President of the Republic of Malawi.

The candidates and their running mates are as follows: Dr. Joyce Hilda BANDA (pictured) with Khumbo Hastings KACHALI (People’s Party (PP)) Thekizani BANDA with Vera-Mawala KALUZU (INDEPENDENT) Akewam BANDAIWE with Asiyana ABULI (Anupamana, Amikana, Anumany(AAA)) Dr. Lazarus McCarthy CHAKWERA with Vitandiko Anguran Z. MUMBA (Malawi Congress Party (MCP)).

Others are Kamaura CHIBAMBO with Chris Charles RULLAH (People’s Transformation Party (PTIRA)) Adil James CHIKUNGO with Mary Mlevia MFALUKUWO (INDEPENDENT) Cosmas Fatia CHIPHOLA with Memory SOVEKO (INDEPENDENT) Dr. Daileno KAKAMBE with Dr. Matthews Chombe M’TUMBUKA (UTM Party (UTM)) Prof. Arthur Peter MUTHARIKA with Dr. Jane Mayema-Mygo ANSAH (Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)) Atapila Austin MULUZI with Dr. Rex Chizombolida KALOLO (United Democratic Front (UDF)).

The list also include, Phasani MVULA with Cydrick Grey MIKANDA (INDEPENDENT) Fwata Tumpale MWENIFUMBO with Christine Opportunity MPOROSA (National Development Party (NDP)) Dr. Kondwani NANKHUMWA with Jessica Mackinnon NDEBELE (People’s Development Party (PDP)) Jordan GAUTI with Timothy Richard KANDERA (Patriotic Citizens Party (PCP)) Smart Mulambe SWIRA with Jonathan Tamil MAJONGA (INDEPENDENT) Mbewani DORGA with Henry MDEWERE (INDEPENDENT) Dr. Michael Barwick USI with Charity MAZITIVERE (Odya Zake Alibe Mbanda (Odya Zake)).