Two people are feared dead after being involved in a road traffic accident along the Harare-Mutoko Highway this Wednesday morning.

According to an eyewitness who contacted ZBC News, a lorry, which was transporting farmers and tomatoes from Mutoko to Mbare Musika vegetable market in Harare veered off the road and crashed into a tree near the old tollgate site in Chishawasha.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is yet to confirm the accident.