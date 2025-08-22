Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) is mourning the loss of two of its students in tragic circumstances that have shaken the university community.

Abraham Chabata, a level 1.1 Agricultural Engineering student, tragically took his own life on August 20, 2025.

Earlier in the week, Takudzwa Alex Mapurisa, a level 2.1 Mechatronics Engineering student, also died by suicide on August 16, 2025 following a prolonged struggle with mental health challenges.

Speaking to NewsHour, Student Representative Council (SRC) Minister for External Affairs, Information and Publicity Marlvin Saint Madanda confirmed the incidents.

“Yes, I can confirm that there have indeed been two reported cases of suicide at Chinhoyi University of Technology within the past week.

“These are deeply tragic incidents, and our thoughts remain with the families, friends, and members of the university community affected by these losses,” he said.

On the circumstances surrounding the deaths, Madanda added that investigations are ongoing. “At this stage, investigations are ongoing,” he said.

He also confirmed that no suicide notes were left by either student, although Abraham Chabata had sent a brief message regarding his mobile money account prior to his death.

Mental health experts emphasise the importance of providing support to students facing emotional and psychological challenges, particularly in academic environments where pressures can be intense.

CUT has urged students to seek help and access available counselling services.

The university community continues to grieve while authorities work to establish the full circumstances of these tragic events.

