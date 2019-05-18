2 big pythons appear in Masvingo, 1 captured, bigger snake escapes: PICTURES

Zimparks officers were recently called to catch two large pythons spotted at the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) Masvingo provincial offices but they managed to catch only one.

The Zinwa offices are situated at Number 717 Mineral Road in the industrial area.

Some Zinwa employees now say they are no longer feeling safe working at the premises as they do not know whether or not the other python, which is said to be much bigger than the captured one, is close by.

Sources said the sneaky reptiles were seen by a security guard slithering towards the guardroom on May 08 at around 21:00hrs.

The frightened guard then fled the guard room and called his superiors who then called the Zimparks provincial offices.

“Zimparks personnel took their time and went to the premises very late. They then managed to catch one but the other one managed to flee,” said a source.

Other sources said it was horrible that Zimparks had failed to do their job properly and exposed staff at the premises to unnecessary jitters.

Zimparks national spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the incident was a non-issue.

“Snakes like to move around in grassy and bushy surroundings. There is nothing we can do about it,” said Farawo.

tellzim

