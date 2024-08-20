Two armed robbery suspects were killed in a shootout with police in Bulawayo on Sunday, Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

Nyathi said the two were identified as Aleck Moyo, aged 37 and Bongani Tshuma, 41.

He said detectives from CID Homicide Bulawayo acted on tip off that the suspects who had been on the police wanted persons list had set up a base “in a bushy area between Mpilo Hospital and Richmond, Bulawayo in a bid to evade arrest”.

“The detectives acted on the information and conducted a raid at the area. The suspects began to fire at the detectives leading to a shoot-out,” Nyathi said.

“Subsequently, the suspects were overpowered leading to the recovery of a Cannic pistol with a magazine of four rounds and an Astra Revolver with two rounds.

“The suspects sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals where they died upon admission.”

The suspects, according to Nyathi, are linked to five armed robbery cases which occurred between 6 March and 29 July this year.