COSAFA LATEST: Excitement is palpable as the Battle of the Zambezi between Zambia and Zimbabwe is underway at Isaac Wolfson Stadium.

Zimbabwe leads 2-0 against 10-man Zambia.

Michael Tapera’s brilliant solo effort in the 8th minute opened the scoring, showcasing his impressive dribbling skills as he maneuvered past three defenders.

Zambia was reduced to 10 men after a defender received a second yellow card. Just before halftime, Zimbabwe scored a header, extending their lead. The teams head into the break with Zimbabwe up by two goals.