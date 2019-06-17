1Million Zimbos Suffer From Mental Disorders-Dr Moyo

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Obadiah Moyo has said that million people in Zimbabwe suffer from mental and neurological disorders. Consequently, the Health Ministry is now in the process of establishing a drugs and alcohol abuse rehabilitative centre at Ingutsheni Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

In a speech read on his behalf by Health Service Board (HSB) chairman Dr Paulinus Sikhosana during the Mental Health Awareness Campaign hosted by Ingutsheni Central Hospital at the City Hall car park last Friday, Dr Moyo said:

One in four people worldwide have been affected by mental health or neurological disorders at some point in their life. 450 million people suffer from mental and neurological disorders worldwide. One million people in Zimbabwe suffer from mental and neurological disorders. Despite the availability of treatment, nearly two thirds of persons with a known mental disorder never seek professional help. In most cases stigma, discrimination, neglect and limited knowledge prevent care and treatment from reaching people with mental and neurological disorders, hence the need for awareness campaigns so that communities are empowered and they take an active role in reducing morbidity due to mental ill health.