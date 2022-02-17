Zimbabwe Republic Police in Nkayi arrested Thubelihle Kelvin Ndlovu (19) for a case of murder which occurred on 14/02/21 at Ntunke Village.

The suspect who is believed to be mentally challenged, struck his brother (17) with an adze several times on the head for no apparent reason.

In another matter, on 15/02/22, Police in Kadoma arrested a security guard, Lovemore Munare (33) for a case of murder which occurred at Muswerakuenda Farm Compound, Patchway.

The suspect shot the victim, Average Muchenjeri (23) with a Star pistol on the stomach during a scuffle in which the suspect tried to seize a gold detector which the victim and the other two people were using to prospect for gold nuggets.

The victim died upon arrival at Kadoma General Hospital.

Zwnews