In a harrowing scene that unfolded along Seke Road at Hunyani Bridge near Water Works, 17 people have been confirmed dead following a devastating collision between a 30-tonne haulage truck and a commuter omnibus this morning.

Three people were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital in critical condition.

The accident left the mangled remains of the kombi wedged beneath the massive truck, in what eyewitnesses have described as one of the most disturbing accidents in recent memory.

Although authorities are yet to confirm what happened, the crash is believed to have been triggered by a Honda Fit that allegedly veered into the path of the haulage truck, forcing the driver to swerve into the opposite lane.

In doing so, the truck reportedly collided head-on with the oncoming kombi, dragging and crushing it beneath its heavy frame.

The aftermath has been catastrophic.

Twisted metal, shattered glass, and debris are littering the tarmac as emergency services work frantically to retrieve those trapped.

By the time rescuers arrived, the kombi had been completely flattened, with only fragments of its chassis visible from beneath the truck’s undercarriage.

The road has remained closed as fire and ambulance services continue with their grim task of retrieving bodies and clearing the wreck.

The police are also at the site, working to identify the victims as distraught families begin to gather.

