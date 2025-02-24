The City of Tshwane’s weekly “Reclaim our City” crime operations have led to the arrest of 61 illegal immigrants in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

Sixteen of the apprehended illegal immigrants are from Zimbabwe, four are Nigerian, nine Mozambicans, five Ethiopians and Ugandans, one Senegalese and 21 Malawians.

Three other people were nabbed for knowingly employing and harbouring illegal foreigners.

According to Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya, the operations targeted areas such as Sunnyside, Pretoria West and Pretoria Central as part of her administration’s efforts to combat crime.

The crackdown operation was successful through the joint partnership of law enforcement from several departments, including the Gauteng Traffic Police, the Economic Development and Spatial Planning Department in Tshwane.

“We are grateful to the provincial government for showing support for the city’s efforts to rid the Pretoria CBD of crime.

“The operation exerted the necessary impact as proof that intergovernmental partnerships with role players can help strengthen the arm of the law,” said Moya.

The operation was not all gloomy, as a Tshwane Metro Police officer helped a pregnant woman deliver a healthy baby boy.

Moya revealed that the city issued 20 health compliance notices under Section 56, totalling R133 000 fines.

Additionally, one fine was issued for failing to provide building plans, three were for failing to register second-hand goods, and one fine was for failure to keep record of second-hand goods.

The operation also saw the closure of a bet-exchange business located at the corner of Robert Sobukwe and Troye Streets, including a takeaway store for not complying to health regulations.

Law enforcement further confiscated 26 perishable goods, followed by 11 taxis for violating the National Land Transport Act of 2009, and a total of 108 560ml of liquor was seized and taken to the Pretoria West SAPS.

Officials visited 24 spaza shops, one liquor outlet, two second-hand good shops, and seven drug hotspots.

The operation also involved searching 456 people and 109 vehicles, and one liquor outlet was shut down.

Twenty-nine vehicles were tested, while authorities searched 10 bad buildings, 44 street traders, and 34 premises.

*IOL*