Today 16 members of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) will be in court for their routine trial.

The state is yet to come up with a trial date as it allegedly continues to give the excuse that they haven’t concluded investigations.

However, ARTUZ says it is a case of persecution being employed against its members for demanding a living wage and better working conditions.

“We maintain that our comrades are not criminals and are being persecuted for exercising their rights,” says ARTUZ.

Zwnews