Thokozani Khupe holds press conference to expel, fire Douglas Mwonzora as MDC-T leader

Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai vice president Thokozani Khupe is holding a press conference in Bulawayo this where she expected to expel party leader Douglas Mwonzora.

Khupe has disregarded Mwonzora’s call for her to stop her press conference which is about to start in Bulawayo.

Khupe is announcing today that Douglas Mwonzora has been constitutionally fired for announcing that he is the leader of MDCA.

Mwonzora recently declared that he is the leader of MDC Alliance, grabbing the name from Nelson Chamisa.

Mwonzora is allegedly working with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to distabilise Chamisa’s party.

Meanwhile, Khupe says by doing so, Mwonzora expelled himself from the MDC T party.

Yesterday, Mwonzora’s party said it had suspended Khupe, saying the move is to pave way for investigations on allegations against her.

The suspension also bars Khupe from holding any press conference. But Khupe says her suspension is nully and void.

Zwnews