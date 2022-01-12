Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is in Lilongwe, Malawi, for an extraordinary meeting of SADC heads of state on the security situation in Mozambique.

Chiwenga is standing in for President Emmerson Mnangagwa who opted to send his deputy.

Meanwhile, key on the agenda is the situation in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado Province.

Apparently, Zambian ruling party United Party for National Development, Information Publicity Secretary Joseph Kalimbwe believes Zimbabwe should have been put on the agenda.

Chiwenga flew in a Bombadier CL600S Challenger business jet owned by Comair.

